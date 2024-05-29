Kim Kardashian is proud of her lion cub.

Kim, 43, shared photos of her daughter, North West, 10, in costume as Young Simba from a recent Lion King concert via Instagram on Tuesday, May 28.

In the sweet photos, North is seen wearing a light yellow furry hooded sweatshirt with matching light yellow pants and furry slippers.

North performed “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” during two taped concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, to mark the 30th anniversary of Disney’s The Lion King animated movie. Her famous parents, Kim and Kanye West, proudly watched their daughter from the audience.

A spokesperson for the concert confirmed to People on Tuesday that North wasn’t styled by the production’s costume designer. Fashion brand ERL confirmed via Instagram on Tuesday that they designed the costume for North.

Before taking the stage on Friday, North received an introduction from Jason Weaver, the singing voice of Young Simba in the 1994 movie.

“She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that North “never forgot the words,” and “danced all around the stage.”

“[She] looked really happy [and was] always smiling,” the insider continued.

“Kanye whipped out his phone to film as soon as she began,” added the source, who noted that the rapper sat near Kim and their other children. The former couple also share sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 5, and daughter Chicago, 6.

“Kanye filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation,” the source said, noting the performance proved the preteen’s singing talent. “She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer. She has a good voice. She danced and moved across the stage and had good rhythm.”

Proud mom Kim shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the event via Instagram Stories, including a sweet shot of North helping her sister, Chicago, with her hair.