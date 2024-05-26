Kim Kardashian captured a sweet moment behind the scenes of the live Lion King concert of daughter North West fixing sister Chicago’s hair.

“Never too busy to do her sister’s edges,” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 25, alongside a photo of North taking an edge brush to style the short strands along her little sister’s hairline. (Kardashian shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

North starred as Young Simba in the Hollywood Bowl’s live Lion King concert, performing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” in a lion-inspired costume, with both of her famous parents — Kardashian and West, 46 — watching proudly from the audience.

​​“She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly of the performance, noting that North “never forgot the words,” and “danced all around the stage.” The insider added that North “looked really happy” and was “always smiling.”

As for North and Chicago, the two sisters have been known to do each other’s hair as a way to spend quality time together. Kardashian shared an adorable video of the pair via TikTok in January 2023, which showed North guiding Chicago through the process of laying her edges. The styling products used in the video included Got2B Hair Glue and a tub of Eco Style Styling Gel.

“This is so good, Chi. Are you going to be a hair person when you’re older?” North asks Chicago in the video. “Yes, I’m going to do people’s hair,” Chi answered.

North is no stranger to doing her own hair and even laid her own edges for her first-ever solo interview for i-D’s New Wave Issue in October 2023. “I love doing hair and I got to do my own edges for this shoot,” she said at the time.

“[I want to be a] basketball player, a rapper,” North told i-D about what she wants to be when she grows up. “When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”