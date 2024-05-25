Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked on proudly as their eldest daughter, North West, took over Pride Rock — and Hollywood.

North, 10, starred as Young Simba at the live Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 24. North sang “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” in a lion-inspired costume after an introduction by Jason Weaver, who voiced the cub’s singing voice in the 1994 animated film.

“She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that North “never forgot the words,” and “danced all around the stage.” The insider adds, “[She] looked really happy [and was] always smiling.”

North, who performed one song on Friday, was supported by her famous family, including both of her parents. Kardashian, 43, shared behind-the-scenes snaps before North hit the stage via her Instagram Story while West, 46, never put down his phone during the show.

“Kanye whipped out his phone to film as soon as she began,” the source says of the rapper, who was sitting near Kardashian and their younger kids. (West and the reality star also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.)

According to the insider, Kanye wore black sunglasses and a white hood covering over his face.

“Kanye filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation,” the source adds, noting the performance proved the preteen’s singing talent. “She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer. She has a good voice. She danced and moved across the stage and had good rhythm.”

At the end of the Friday concert, North reunited with the rest of the cast — including Jennifer Hudson and Billy Eichner — for the curtain call. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner were in the audience to cheer on their family member.

“North waved and clapped along with the others,” the source says. “She was so cute, waving and smiling to those in the crowd as she exited the stage. She looked like she didn’t want the night to end!”

North previously announced that she is working on her debut album, titled Elementary School Dropout, which is presumably a reference to West’s 2004 College Dropout LP.

“It’s gonna be great,” North teased to Jazzy’s World TV in March, noting there is no confirmed release date just yet.

Music is just one of North’s passions.

“[I want to be a] basketball player, a rapper,” she said in an i-D magazine cover story in October 2023, noting she also plans to run Kardashian’s Skims empire eventually. “Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer.”

North continued, “I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody