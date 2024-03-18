North West is taking after her father, Kanye “Ye” West, when it comes to art.

Followers of Ye, 46, know two things about his music: it’s never released on time and he thinks it’s the greatest ever produced. In a similar sense, Ye and Kim Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter doesn’t know when her upcoming debut album, Elementary School Dropout, will hit the masses, but when it does, she thinks it will be fire.

North gave a short-and-sweet update on her debut album when linking up with Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra, the 13-year-old star of Jazzy’s World TV, at Rolling Loud on Thursday, March 14. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign headlined the opening night (March 14) of the Inglewood, CA, festival, and North was there to perform and support her dad.

When Jazzy asked North about Elementary School Dropout, she insisted “it’s gonna be great!” As for when it would be released, she responded with, “Like…I don’t know.” And when questioned about any possible collaborations with Ye, North threw her hands up and said, “Maybe! We don’t know yet!”

North announced her album during the March 10 listening party for her dad’s new Vultures project. The title, Elementary School Dropout, directly references Kanye’s 2004 debut, The College Dropout. The album comes after Kanye featured North on “Talking / Once Again,” a track from Vultures. The two-part song reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest artists to have a Top 40 hit.

As the eldest child of Kanye and Kardashian, North has spent all her life in the spotlight. (Kardashian, 43, shares three other children with her ex-husband: Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4) In October 2023, North spoke about what she wanted to do with her life, telling i-D Magazine she wanted to be “a basketball player” and “a rapper.”

“Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” she said. “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

North also noted that both her parents own successful fashion lines and she hopes to inherit the companies when she’s older. “One day, I want to own Yeezy and Skims,” she said, “and I want to be a business owner.”