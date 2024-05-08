North West will make her Hollywood Bowl debut in a concert celebrating one of Disney’s most beloved films, The Lion King.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, 10, has joined the star-studded cast of Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event. The concert will take place at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles on May 24 and May 25 and will air on Disney+ at a later date.

Though it is unknown who North will portray or which songs she will perform, the young artist joins the likes of original Lion King stars Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella and Jason Weaver, who portrayed Scar, Timon, Pumbaa and the singing voice of young Simba, respectively.

The concert will also include appearances from Broadway stars Bradley Gibson and Heather Headley, “Circle of Life” singer Lebo M. and special guest Jennifer Hudson. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl concerts are available now on the venue’s website.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents' Musical Footsteps Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

“The special will celebrate the 30-year evolution of The Lion King, from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to the 2019 dramatic live-action film,” the concert’s press release states.

The Lion King anniversary concert is the latest of North’s career achievements. Having previously joined her famous father on stage and in music videos, North became one of the youngest artists to chart on the Billboard Top 100 earlier this year for her verse in Kanye, 46, and Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Talking.” Following the song’s February release, it reached No. 30 on the Top 100 chart.

“It’s your bestie / Miss, Miss Westie,” North raps on the track. “Don’t try to test me / it’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

One month later, North announced that she’s currently working on her debut album titled Elementary School Dropout. The album’s title is a nod to Kanye’s breakthrough 2004 record, The College Dropout.

“It’s gonna be great!” North told Jazzy’s World TV in March. When asked if the album will feature any collaborations with Kanye, North teased, “Maybe! We don’t know yet.”

While The Lion King concert will mark a career first for North, the story’s upcoming prequel film, Mufasa: The Lion King, will be the film debut for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Disney confirmed the news while releasing the movie’s first trailer last month.

Blue Ivy will portray Kiara, the daughter of Donald Glover’s Simba and Beyoncé’s Nala from the 2019 photo-realistic adaptation. Other returning 2019 cast members include Eichner, 45, as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and John Kani as Rafiki.

Aaron Pierre will star as a young Mufasa, formerly voiced by James Earl Jones, alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose and Keith David. Mufasa will hit theaters in December.