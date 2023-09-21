Kim Kardashian unveiled daughter North’s latest scenic masterpiece.

“North has been working on this sunset landscape painting for a few weeks and it turned out so beautiful,” Kardashian, 42, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 20, alongside a picture of her 10-year-old’s latest project. “I’m so proud of my baby. 🌅🎨.”

North’s painting, which was perched on an easel, featured a gorgeous scene of the sun setting over the beach, with various shades of pink, purple and orange capturing the dreamy landscape.

Kardashian — who shares North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — has always been her eldest daughter’s biggest supporter when it comes to her art skills. The reality star showed off North’s talents for the first time in February 2021 when North was just 7 years old.

“My little artist North,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a picture of North’s depiction of a lake scene with two trees in the foreground and snow-capped mountains in the background.

The painting was so impressive many users online were shocked and even questioned if North was capable of producing advanced art at her young age. Kardashian, for her part, slammed the trolls and came to her daughter’s defense a few days later.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she responded to the critics via her Instagram Story at the time. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

She continued: “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIODTDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!”

One year later, Kardashian showed Vogue some of her favorite items around her home and gave North a shout-out for all the lovely pieces she crafted over the years.

“So, the first object of my affection is my daughter North’s paintings and drawings. She’s a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint,” Kardashian said in the February 2022 clip while showing off several of North’s paintings over the years. “She did this about two years ago. She does like little paintings for me, like this wolf. She did do one of our bearded dragon.”