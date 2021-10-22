Best birthday! Kim Kardashian’s kids helped her celebrate her 41st year on Thursday, October 21.

“The party the kids are throwing me is lit,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned an Instagram Story video of the little ones dancing to her Saturday Night Live sketch about grown women going to clubs. “This is what they’re making me watch.”

The reality star’s eldest daughter, North, 8, lip-synced to her mom’s song in the social media upload, making Kardashian laugh with her dance moves.

Earlier that same day, the Los Angeles native showed off the many bouquets of flowers she received for her big day. “Do not judge me for the song in the background. My kids,” the KKW Beauty creator said from behind the camera. “I cannot wait to read all of these cards. Alright, guys, can we change the music please?”

The former E! personality is also the mother of son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband, Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after six years of marriage.

The makeup mogul’s family members sent her sweet birthday wishes via Instagram on Thursday, from Kris Jenner to Kendall Jenner.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! Best buddies since the day I popped out,” the model, 25, captioned a post, while the talent manager, 65, gushed, “Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives. You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant. … I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know!!!”

Last year, the Selfish author rang in her 40th birthday on a private island with her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kardashian tweeted in October 2020. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”