Another year! Kim Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday, October 21, and her family and friends made sure she knew they were thinking about her.

The KKW Beauty mogul’s mom, Kris Jenner, was one of the first to share her birthday greetings on social media. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!!” the momager, 65, wrote via Instagram, alongside a series of throwback family photos. “I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!”

The Skims founder also reposted some of her birthday messages to her Instagram Stories, including one from hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. “You’re a MF badass,” the hair guru wrote, attaching a photo of the reality star speaking at the White House. “Could post a million shoots or covers but I’m just so proud of the work that you do for prison reform and the risks you take to change other people’s lives that people don’t even know about … HBD boss.”

The Selfish author has been busy in the weeks leading up to her big day, hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month and gearing up for the release of her family’s new Hulu series. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired on Kim’s birthday, Khloé Kardashian revealed that the show is due out in early 2022.

“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February,” the Good American founder, 37, said. “Really fast, so that’s the beauty of Hulu. We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited.”

Kim has also been hammering out the details of her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The former couple called it quits in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly confirmed that Kim paid the 44-year-old rapper $23 million for his share of the Hidden Hills, California, estate they purchased in 2014. According to court documents obtained by Us, $20 million of the sum was for the property itself, while $3 million was the price of items in the home including art and furniture.

The Grammy winner designed much of the house himself, but a source told Us in March that “there was never a question” that Kim would keep the home. “She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” the insider added.

Keep scrolling to see more birthday messages from Kim’s family and friends: