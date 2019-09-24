



“My son left this by the side of my bed and said, ‘Mama, I left this for you in case you fall off your bed and bleed in the middle of the night,’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, captioned her Monday, September 23, Instagram Story photo of Band-Aids and cotton pads.

The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Saint in 2015, three years after their daughter North’s birth. He became a big brother in January 2018 when Chicago, 20 months, arrived, followed by Psalm, 4 months.

The Kardashian-West household has been calmer since Psalm’s May arrival because their eldest two children have stopped bickering, the KKW Beauty creator told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other,” she explained. “I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great. I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.”

In August 2017, Kardashian opened up about North’s first impression of Saint. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister, I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother,” the E! personality said while guest-cohosting Live With Kelly and Ryan. “It’s so hard for me. I thought it was like OK, a couple of months, she’s just warming up to it. She gets so jealous when I would breast feed and all that kind of stuff. Now the phase isn’t going away.”

She added, “Her thing is she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’s like, ‘We’re having a tea party mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then. And she’ll just slam the door on her brother’s face. He’ll just start crying.”

The siblings showed signs that they were getting along better in April when they teamed up to play a prank on their parents.

“[North] took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie,” Kardashian told Elle at the time. “Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream, ‘Mommy’s dead!’ Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’”

The Selfish author looked on the bright side, noting, “It did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team.”

