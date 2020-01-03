Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s 6-year-old son, Kane, survived a scary go-kart accident, all thanks to his helmet.

“The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighborhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, said on her Thursday, January 2, Instagram Story. “I’m very intuitive so before we go, I said to Kroy that Kane needs to be in the middle between KJ and Kash. Everyone knows I’m the nervous Nelly in the family — I’m very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I’m always thinking safety first and that sort of thing. There’s no real reason why I put Kane in the middle, other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle.”

The former reality star’s little ones were out riding when she “heard a bang.” The Florida native explained, “I start losing my s–t and I said, ‘Kroy I think he’s over there.’ There’s this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there. … I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down.”

Zolciak went on to share a photo of the spot on the curb “where he collided” and the concrete had broken up. “I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart,” the former Bravo personality said. “It ultimately saved Kane’s life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried.”

In addition to Kane, Kash, 7, and Kroy Jr., 8, the singer is also mom of Kaia, 6, Ariana, 18, and Brielle, 22. Her eldest said in February she hopes that her mom is done adding babies to her brood.

“I think if she got pregnant again, I’d be like, ‘Are you OK? Are you insane?’” Brielle told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “She’s always like, ‘No odd numbers, we have to have [an] even [number].’ So obviously, there would be an eighth coming — we’re not going to have 7 — so this isn’t the end of it, and she’s almost 41!”