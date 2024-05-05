Kourtney Kardashian opened up about going back to work only a few months after giving birth.

Kardashian, 45, shared some behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram on Saturday, May 4, of a promotional shoot for the fifth season of The Kardashians on Hulu. In the caption, Kardashian revealed that she was only “3 months postpartum” in the photos after giving birth to her and husband Travis Barker’s son Rocky Thirteen, now 6 months.

​​“BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day,” she captioned a carousel of photos that showed her posing in a brown, off-the-shoulder dress.

“Even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas,” Kardashian added.

“Something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!” she wrote. “I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!”

Kardashian has been candid about her postpartum journey in the public eye. Early last month, she shared another message for “new mommies” via Instagram about embracing her new body after giving birth. (Kardashian also shares three children — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 — with ex Scott Disick.)

“Your body is beautiful at all stages,” she wrote via Instagram on April 7. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

Kardashian explained that she tries “to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal.” She added, “The pressure [sic] put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;).”

In February of this year, Kardashian also showed off her postpartum fashion, revealing that she is drawn to what’s “comfortable” after she welcomed Baby No. 4.

“Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always,” Kardashian shared via Instagram at the time, making it clear that she prioritizes comfort and outfits she can put on “super fast.”

“Less time away from my baby the better,” she wrote.