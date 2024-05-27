Kourtney Kardashian cannot believe that eldest son Mason Disick is all grown up — and on Instagram.

“My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” Kourtney, 45, captioned an Instagram Story post on Sunday, May 26. The reality star included a series of emojis, showing off her emotions and added a red heart.

Kourtney’s Instagram Story post came one day after Mason made his verified Instagram debut on Saturday, May 25. The teenager offered a look at his personal style with his first post, wearing baggy pants and a black T-shirt in the photo. Mason covered his face with a baseball hat.

Both Mason’s parents, Kourtney and Scott Disick, “liked” the photo. Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott share Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9. (Kourtney also shares 6-month-old son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker.)

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also “liked” Mason’s first Instagram photo — and some left comments.

“You’re really on Instagram,” Kim, 43, wrote. Khloé, 39, shared his photo on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

“I can’t believe my @masondisick is on Insta,” she wrote. “The one who named [Kim and I] Kiki and Koko is a legit teenager.”

Mason has since uploaded two subsequent posts. Both featured photos of Mason and his friends. His siblings, Penelope and Reign, also made an appearance.

Mason’s birth and most of his youth was chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the teen has since taken a step back from the spotlight — until now.

“He’s great, he’s really been unbelievable,” Disick, 41, told Kris Jenner of Mason during Hulu’s The Kardashians season 5 premiere on May 23. “We’re closer than ever. He’s extremely excited about that new car you promised him in three years.”

Jenner, 68, previously explained during an April appearance on the “Next Question With Katie Couric” podcast that she promised Mason a car for his 16th birthday — pending a few conditions.

“[I told him] on his bar mitzvah that I would buy him a car when he was 16 if I felt really confident and I could have proof that he’s never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that,” the momager said at the time. “And then yeah, what happens is my kids kept, you know, keep having kids. So now I have a feeling I’m going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars.”