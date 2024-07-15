Penelope Disick had a beachy birthday bash over the weekend, hosted by mom Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, July 14.

The Kardashians star, 45, posted a video via Instagram with highlights of the big day, and captioned it: “12 years young 🎈🌴🎡☀️🌊💘.”

The event included a white birthday cake that was adorned with colorful flowers and starfish-shaped cookies with blue icing.

The clip also showed Penelope, 12, and several of her friends getting their tan on at a beach as they frolicked in the salty ocean water. The group of girls then took in some more summer fun at a Ferris Wheel.

“Happy Birthday Penelope 🥳🥳🥳,” Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, penned in the comments. Other celebrity pals sent wishes to Penelope, with Adrienne Bailon writing, “Loveeee 💕💕💕.”

Simon Huck chimed in, “Princess P 🎈🎈🎈.” Kathy Hilton excitedly added an array of happy birthday emojis. “🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈,” she posted.

Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh’s official Instagram account wrote, “Happy birthday, Penelope 🤍✨🫶.”

Scott Disick, 41, posted a cute tribute to his daughter on July 8, writing on social media, “Happy birthday 2 my little girl who isn’t that little anymore. Words could never describe how much u mean 2 me. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The reality star also shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, with Disick as well as son Rocky, 8 months, with Barker, 48.

Kourtney and Disick, dated on and off from 2006 until 2015. She married the Blink-182 rocker in 2022.

Barker is also a dad of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is close to his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25.

Kourtney got candid in May on Instagram about struggling to have a baby with Baker. She noted that she had five “failed IVF cycles” and three egg retrievals before conceiving Rocky.

She wrote, “I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health.”

“I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality added.

She then revealed in a different Instagram post that she “got pregnant 100 percent naturally” and “NOT through IVF.”