Shanna Moakler is getting honest about where she stands with ex-husband Travis Barker.

“We don’t speak anymore,” Moakler, 49, told People in a new profile published Monday, June 24. “I don’t have a relationship with Travis, but I think that’s OK. I don’t feel like it’ll be like that forever, but I feel like right now — I think that’s where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it’ll change.”

Despite the possibility of eventually being on speaking terms with Barker, the former beauty queen went on to tell the outlet that she “just” doesn’t “care about her exes at the moment.”

(Moakler dated Oscar De La Hoya from 1997 to 2000, and was married to Barker, 48, from 2004 to 2008. She shares daughter Atiana, 25, with the legendary boxer, and son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with the Blink-182 drummer.)

Related: Shanna Moakler’s Drama With Her and Travis Barker's Kids Over the Years Shanna Moakler has butted heads on social media with her two children, whom she shares with ex Travis Barker. Moakler gave birth to son Landon and daughter Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively. She and the Blink-182 rocker went on to briefly split in 2006 after two years of marriage before calling it quits for […]

“I know I’m talking about it here with you — and I really can’t do anything without talking about it — because it’s just kind of stuck with me, which is fine,” Moakler, whose parents Gail and John, died in 2023, continued. “But I really care more about just healing from the loss of my family and my support system, and just really trying to find out what my next move in life is. I’m an empty nester and turning 50, and I’m just trying to find my place in the world again without my parents or a partner.”

Moakler gained widespread fame amid her relationship with Barker, which was documented on MTV’s Meet the Barkers. The series aired for two seasons beginning in 2005. Though the couple finalized their divorce in 2008, Barker’s next high-profile romance didn’t come until he and longtime friend Kourtney Kardashian took their relationship to the next level in early 2021.

The couple got engaged in October that year, and Barker’s romantic proposal was featured on season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The following April, the duo exchanged vows in Las Vegas; however, the ceremony was not legal, as they did not have a marriage certificate at the time.

Related: Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler’s Ups and Downs: Explosive Divorce and More Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s relationship has been plagued with custody battles, cheating accusations and more. The former spouses originally called it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage and the arrival of son Landon and daughter Alabama. For the next two years, however, they continued an on-and-off relationship before finalizing their divorce in […]

“We just did it anyway,” the Poosh founder, 45, explained on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “It’s what’s in the heart.”

In May 2022, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a lavish three-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, in front of close friends and family, including Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, longtime collaborator Machine Gun Kelly and his then-fiancée Megan Fox, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more.

The pair welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November last year. Kardashian also shares three children with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 14, and Reign 9, and daughter Penelope, 12.