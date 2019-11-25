



So sneaky! Kourtney Kardashian filmed her 7-year-old daughter’s extravagant tooth fairy visit on Sunday, November 24.

“Look who visited us last night for the big front tooth,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. She said to Penelope from behind the camera: “Wait I want to look, you don’t want me to see? A two-dollar bill she left with so much glitter. Wait, did you see where the glitter trail goes?”

The reality star followed the lump of sparkles beneath her daughter’s pillow off the bed, across the floor and onto a counter featuring a tiny purple “Penelope” doorway and her “favorite flower, a Pia Gardenia.”

The Poosh creator shares Penelope with her ex Scott Disick, as well as their sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. When it comes to coparenting, the former couple, who split in 2015, understand that their problems “shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively in June.

“Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” the Flip It Like Disick star explained at the time. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

The New York native added, “We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

That being said, coparenting hasn’t always “been the easiest thing,” the Talentless creator admitted in an April video with Kardashian.

She explained, “The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” referring to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and her now-ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

The exes managed to remain in “a good place” and reached a custody agreement without any help from attorneys. “We just did it on our own and came up with our own schedule,” Kardashian said.