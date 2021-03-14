Like mother, like daughter! Kourtney Karadashian’s daughter, Penelope, hilariously imitated her mom in a Saturday, March 13, TikTok video.

The 8-year-old lip-synched the Poosh creator, 41, saying, “I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night,” in a December 2018 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

Her friend played the part of Stephanie Shepherd, mouthing, “Yeah, that’s totally normal.”

In the throwback E! scene, Kardashian was reacting to the hormone shots she’d given herself for her upcoming egg retrieval. “I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” the Los Angeles native told Shepherd and Larsa Pippen at the time. “It’s, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

The University of Arizona grad, who is also the mother of sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, added, “The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance. But I think everything was just really heightened. Some days, I would feel so anxious. It’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part.”

The reality stat went on to explain that her then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, thought that he was to blame for her mood swings.

“He thinks everything is about him,” Kardashian explained to her friends. “So I’m like, ‘No, this has nothing to do with you.’”

Earlier this month, she reflected on freezing her eggs in a “Lady Parts” segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” Kardashian said. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’”

The E! personality compared the experience to a “deep breath,” explaining to her sister Khloé Kardashian and Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland: “I was 39 and was about to turn 40 and just felt like people were saying, ‘If you’re gonna do it, you’ve gotta do it now.’ [I was like], ‘OK, everyone stop rushing me. I don’t know if I even want to have another kid or if that’s, like, in the future or whatever. I think doing that … and having the control of my body just gave me a peace of mind.”