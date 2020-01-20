No groupies here! Kristen Bell “absolutely” thinks that she’s cool, but her and Dax Shepard’s daughters don’t.

“They don’t think I’m cool, and I can tell because every time I try to pick out an outfit for them, they just look at me with disgust,” the actress, 39, told Us Weekly and other reporters of Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, on Sunday, January 19, while promoting Apple TV+’s Central Park at the Television Critics’ Association’s Winter Press Tour. “They don’t ever want to know the secrets of Frozen, which horrifies me. It’s in your DNA to reject your parents, though, so it’s OK.”

The Good Place star went on to tell Us that her girls are interested in rollerskating and “pretty much haven’t taken” their skates off since receiving them a couple of months ago. “The only time they take them off is at night,” the Golden Globe nominee told Us. “They roller skate to the dinner table to eat. They roller skate outside, down the steps. I s–t you not, they skate all day.”

The Michigan native and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host welcomed Lincoln and Delta in 2013 and 2014, respectively — and the little ones have never been big fans of their parents’ careers.

“She is not my biggest fan,” the Frozen star admitted to Us in March 2015. “She just doesn’t know what I do for a living!” she joked. “She couldn’t care less. [It] is extremely humbling to come home to someone who couldn’t care less about what you do!”

Instead, Bell’s kids love the Jonas Brothers. She told E! News in November: “My husband … makes good pancakes or [when he] lifts something heavy, he’ll always look at them and go, ‘Ooh the Jonas Brothers wish they could be me.’ We’re always trying to tell our kids, ‘Look, we’re very cool. You don’t think that right now, but let me just tell you something — we’re really cool,’ and they’re like, ‘No.'”

She and the actor tied the knot in 2013. When it comes to the ups and downs of their marriage, the couple are intentional about arguing in front of their daughters.

“Generally, kids see their parents get in a fight and then parents sort it out in a bedroom and then later they’re fine, so the kid never learns, how do you de-escalate? How do you apologize?” the Parenthood alum explained to Us in December 2018. “So we try, as often as possible, to do that in front of them. If we fought in front of them, we want to also make up in front of them.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta