Kristin Cavallari opened up about why she cut her “narcissist” dad, Dennis Cavallari, out of her life two years ago.

“How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids, and it crossed the line. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m f—ing done.’ And he blamed me for it, like, threw everything back in my face,” she said on a Tuesday, December 19, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast with guest Dr. Sherrie Campbell.

Kristin, 36, shares three children — sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“I was always like, ‘I can take it … I can take the abuse.’ I have my whole life,” Kristin continued. “But it’s like when you start now messing with my kids, I’m not doing it.”

The Laguna Beach alum said cutting off her relationship with her dad was “the best thing I’ve ever done” and reflected on their ups and downs while she was growing up.

“I actually didn’t even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult,” Kristin explained, adding that she “knew” she never wanted to be around him, and she constantly felt like she “wasn’t good enough.”

“But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up,” she continued. “Now as an adult looking back, I’m like, ‘Oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.’”

Kristin’s mother, Judith Spies Eifrig, and her father divorced when she was young.

This isn’t the first time Kristin has been candid about the tumultuous relationship with her father over the years. The tension between them increased after the death of her brother, Michael Cavallari, in 2015. He died of hypothermia at age 30 after he crashed his car amid frigid temperatures while passing through a rural part of southern Utah.

“My dad and my brother were close, and, because of that, I think our relationship is very surface. It puts a little bit of a void between us,” Kristin said during a confessional interview on Very Cavallari in February 2020.