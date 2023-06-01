Her mini me! Kristin Cavallari called her daughter, Saylor, her “biggest parenting challenge” as the 7-year-old continues to morph into the Very Cavallari alum.

“She is stubborn and she is tough. She’s definitely payback for me,” the Truly Simple author, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade Chicago experience. “My mom says we’re identical.”

The former Hills star — who shares her daughter and sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — confessed that Saylor is her “hardest kid” which can be “challenging at times.”

The Uncommon James founder told Us she tries to remain “calm” and work “through it with her” when navigating her youngest child’s ups and downs.

“I think she is so tough, but really it’s those tough ones that usually need the most love,” Cavallari explained. “I just try to, like, kill her with kindness and just try to love on her as much as possible.”

The former reality star, whose own teenage antics played out on MTV’s Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2005, revealed that earlier that morning before school she was shocked by Saylor’s demeanor.

“I’m like, ‘How are we already in this mood today?’ I’m like, ‘What is the deal? That’s a lot of emotion,'” Cavallari told Us, adding that her daughter’s sass is reflective of her own childhood attitudes. “I believe in karma.”

While Saylor isn’t making her mom’s life easy, the “Back to the Beach” podcast cohost has bonded over cooking with her little girl and her two sons.

“Saylor and I made muffins yesterday and she also helped me make dinner last night. The boys will watch these kids on YouTube making all kinds of stuff and then they wanna come in the kitchen and recreate it,” the Balancing in High Heels author recalled. “My oldest made lemon sorbet the other day. Jackson … he’ll, like, fry up these donut things that are really good. I mean they love being in the kitchen, which I absolutely love.”

Cavallari announced her split from the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 40, in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes have since focused on coparenting their three little ones while living in Tennessee.

During her time with the kids, the cookbook author told Us she tries to maximize her productivity by meal planning. That task has been made easier by Rao’s Homemade, which will team up with Cavallari on Friday, June 9, to debut three new sauces at The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade pop-up in Chicago. (Fans can stop by the immersive experience throughout that weekend.)

“I’ll try to prep dinner before I even pick them up from school so that then I can just throw it together. But if [the boys’] football is [at] like 6 [or] 6:30, then we’ll eat an early dinner before,” she explained to Us. “We love a bowl at my house. So, like, a poke bowl, A burrito bowl, any of that kind of stuff where you can just like throw everything together. My kids love that stuff. I definitely am making dinner most nights, even on our busiest days.”

The designer noted that as an Italian, she “loves all the sauce” and keeps Rao’s Homemade in her kitchen for a quick and easy helper.

“Rao’s Homemade is great for me because of course I have a homemade sauce recipe, but like everybody else, I have three kids, I’m running from one thing to the next,” Cavallari said. “So that’s why I love Rao’s [Homemade] because it tastes authentic and homemade. And you can put a meal together and a cinch with it, so it’s perfect.”

For more information on Cavallari’s June 9 visit to The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade in Chicago, click here. Plus, all the details on the company’s three new sauces can be found at this link.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi