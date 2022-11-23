Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Daughter Saylor’s 7th Birthday: ‘I Love You

A mother’s love! Kristin Cavallari gushed over her daughter, Saylor, in celebration of her seventh year around the sun.

“Happy 7th birthday my sweet Say baby,” Cavallari, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 23. “You are equal parts tough and sweet, strong and sensitive, tomboy and girlie.”

The Laguna Beach alum added: “You take care of everyone and have the biggest heart. My favorite gift is being your mama. I love you Saylor James.”

The Uncommon James founder shared a rare photo of her and Saylor walking hand-in-hand in what appeared to be their yard in Tennessee. Cavallari wore a velvet jacket and calf-high boots while her mini-me donned a white ballerina leotard, skirt and matching leggings.

The former Hills star shares Saylor and sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. Cavallari announced her split from the one-time Chicago Bears quarterback, 39, in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Cutler hinted in June that he and the Very Cavallari alum had reached a divorce settlement, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the proceedings are not yet finalized.

Despite the delay in their divorce, the True Comfort author exclusively told Us in June that “everything is going well” when it comes to her and Cutler’s coparenting relationship.

“My life feels very full,” Cavallari said, noting that she thinks she’s “done” having children. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’m not out there looking to have more kids. It’d be one thing if I met someone and they didn’t have kids or something, but I feel very happy with my three.”

The Balancing in High Heels author, however, has kept her dating life somewhat private since her brief romance with Jeff Dye in fall 2020 following her and Cutler’s breakup.

“I prefer someone to not be [famous]. I really, in my head, my ideal man is a businessman who no one knows,” she explained during a July episode of the “Not Skinny, But Not Fat” podcast. “I don’t like people that often. I have gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville. I’m pretty picky, I guess. But I’m not going to settle, I’m going to stay picky.”

While Cavallari revealed that she’d been “actively dating” since March, she insisted that she had no plans of getting back together with her high school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti.

“I have so much love for him and I always will. He was my first real love,” the businesswoman told podcast listeners of her friendship with Colletti, 36. “It was such a sweet, sweet love, but no. No, I love him.”

Cavallari’s former Laguna Beach costar — and high school BFF — Alex Hooser (Alex H.), who now goes by her married name, Lauren Olsen, exclusively told Us that she thought the exes would’ve been good together when they were both single in 2020. (Colletti is currently dating Alex Weaver.)

“I’m always rooting for them. They’re both so good-looking,” Olsen, 35, said in November. “It would almost be like when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got together. You’d be like, ‘Yes, it’s perfect.’”