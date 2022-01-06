Winter wonderland! Kristin Cavallari spent the holiday break with her three kids in the mountains with family — and they hit the slopes more than a few times.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, shared a glimpse at her December getaway with fans via social media, including snaps of sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, skiing.

The Laguna Beach alum, who shares her little ones with estranged husband, Jay Cutler, documented the adventure-filled trip throughout the final week of 2021 before kicking off the new year back in Nashville.

“Mountain fun,” the former Hills star captioned a series of photos with her squad on New Year’s Eve.

The group’s whirlwind trip featured skiing with the kids’ grandpa, smiling on the snow lift, kisses with Saylor on the slopes and going in the hot tub, which was surrounded by fresh powder.

Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 about her plans for the holiday season, noting it’s “about putting the kids first” with her and the 38-year-old former NFL player. The duo, who announced their split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, have been focused on coparenting as seamlessly as possible.

“The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it,” the Very Cavallari alum said at the time. “You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

The Colorado native, who lived in Laguna Beach, California, during high school, also shared some of her family’s Christmas traditions.

“We have the elves come. We did this long before Elf on the Shelf,” she explained. “The elves come a week before Christmas and if you’re good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you’re bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun.”

The following month, Cavallari revealed how she has bonded with her three children while growing her business over the past few years.

“Little James is really special for me because I really get my three kids involved in the whole process. I have a girl who hand draws all of these prints, and then I go to my kids and I ask them which of these are their favorites,” the True Comfort author exclusively told Us in December 2021. “So, my kids are all approving the holiday pajamas and all of the pajamas. But the holiday pajamas, in particular, are so cute. I just love them so much, and it’s the only time I can get my oldest to wear pajamas.”

