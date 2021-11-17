How Kristin Cavallari Is Helping Her Older Kids Navigate Friendships

Transition time! As Kristin Cavallari’s three kids get older, the former reality star is having more “real conversations” with them.

“Now is when the real parenting happens,” the Very Cavallari alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, of raising Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. “It’s real life lessons. … I actually love this phase that we’re in more than any phase we’ve been in. They are their own people. They’re really forming their identities and that’s really exciting.”

The Colorado native has specifically been speaking to her eldest lately about “the ebb and flow” of friendships.

“I’m really taking his lead on it,” the Hills alum told Us of talking to Camden. “I’m having very open, honest conversations with him about how friendships will go. You’ll go in and out of friendships probably until you graduate high school. And that’s OK. Not everybody has to be friends as long as you’re being nice to everybody. It’s just a part of life. And I think that that’s OK.”

While the former MTV personality navigates this part of parenting, she is intentional about not being too “laid-back.”

“I really like my kids. I really enjoy being with them. They’re my buddies,” the Laguna Beach alum, who shares her kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler, said. “But we have rules. If they aren’t listening, they go to their room. It’s not just a free for all. I’m a fun mom but still have structure and boundaries.”

The True Comfort author is continuing to “help mold and shape them” — while also focusing on her own career.

The Uncommon James creator gushed to Us about her Winter 2 jewelry collection, saying, “Holidays, for me, are traditionally really fun. It’s all about being at parties, being out there. I feel like this year more than ever, everyone is really excited to get back and holiday parties. I feel like we’re going to be dressing up even more than maybe we normally would. So we have a little glitz and glam that we don’t always have.”

The True Roots author added that she hopes to “open more brick and mortar stores” for her brand in 2022. “I really just want to take what we’re doing and just do it really well,” Cavallari told Us. “So that’s kind of where I’m at. I feel like I’ve gotten a good handle on this work-life balance thing, and I want to keep it that way.”