The most important opinions! While giving an exclusive tour of the flagship Uncommon James store to Us Weekly, Kristin Cavallari opened up about the creative ways her children have gotten involved in the business.

“Little James is really special for me because I really get my three kids involved in the whole process. I have a girl who hand draws all of these prints, and then I go to my kids and I ask them which of these are their favorites,” Cavallari, 34, exclusively told Us while promoting the Winter 2 collection of her Uncommon James jewelry. “So, my kids are all approving the holiday pajamas and all of the pajamas. But the holiday pajamas, in particular, are so cute. I just love them so much, and it’s the only time I can get my oldest to wear pajamas. He’s more of a boxers and t-shirt kind of guy, but the holidays is when he will be festive.”

The Hills alum, who shares Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with ex Jay Cutler, also detailed the process of making her Uncommon James stores festive and functional.

“For the holidays we obviously like to be very festive and decorate the story while still keeping on brand,” she said while showing off the main tree in the Nashville store. “[The decor is] black and white, very neutral and very minimal. We don’t like anything too over-the-top,” she noted. “We definitely still want all of our product to be the focal. The thing that really stands out.”

Cavallari revealed that their holiday campaigns are another way that Uncommon James gets into the festive spirit, adding, “I think this year, more than any year, everyone is so excited to be back with family and friends celebrating, and we just really wanted to capture that in our holiday campaign.”

The former reality star, who announced her split from Cutler, 38, in April 2020, previously got honest about her approach to the holidays, which is all about “putting the kids first.”

“The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it,” Cavallari explained to Us last month. “Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

The Very Cavallari alum shared some of the traditions that she makes sure to follow in her household during the holiday season.

“We have the elves come. We did this long before Elf on the Shelf,” she said. “The elves come a week before Christmas and if you’re good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you’re bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun.”

The True Roots author also detailed how she has approached “real parenting” now that her kids have gotten older.

“[We have] real conversations about things, real life lessons,” Cavallari told Us. “I actually love this phase that we’re in more than any phase we’ve been in. There is a part of me that sometimes misses those newborn snuggles and the cute little toddlers, mushy babies. But where we’re at is really nice because I have real conversations with my kids. They are their own people. They’re really forming their identity and that’s really exciting.”

To see more of the festive transformation of Uncommon James, watch the exclusive video above!