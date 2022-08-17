Coming clean! Laguna Beach star Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver confirmed their romance in a sweet golden hour photo on Wednesday, August 17.

“Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. 😎 @al_weave,” Colletti, 36, wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of himself and the NASCAR reporter, 26, cuddled up while sailing.

“Luckiest girl,” Weaver replied in the comments, adding a white heart emoji.

The lovebirds looked rightly nautical for the occasion, with the Carolina native donning a blue and white striped sweater with minimal makeup and her hair loose in the wind, while Colletti, for his part, wore a grey sweater and Ray-Ban sunnies.

While the One Tree Hill alum may be enjoying his new romance, he’s also been busy talking about his past relationship with ex Kristin Cavallari. Last month the twosome launched a rewatch podcast, “Back to the Beach,” in which they go back and revisit their Laguna Beach days one episode at a time.

The reality show, which aired from September 2004 to November 2006, followed the lives of several high school students at California’s Laguna Beach High School, including Cavallari, 35, and Colletti as well as Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler and Lo Bosworth.

Since the podcast’s July launch, the former couple have been vocal about how misrepresented they felt by the MTV series. While Colletti and Cavallari dated off and on in high school and seemingly split because of the Hit the Floor star’s involvement with Conrad, the duo revealed they were “uncomfortable” with the way the series portrayed the alleged love triangle.

“I remember being really upset about how they always made it seem like we were fighting, or just, like, we were so toxic for each other,” Cavallari said during the July 26 episode. “Because yeah, we went through our stuff, but we actually had some really great moments too. And I do know there are some scenes later on in the season where they actually do show us when we were good. And that always made me happy. And I would be like, ‘Finally, people get to see how we really are.’ Like, if we were that toxic, we wouldn’t still be together.”

The pair also explained how many scenes were filmed out of order to make the story more intriguing. “This episode is — I mean, the whole show is like this — it’s a mashup of completely different time periods where they needed to come back and piece some things together, certain things that happened months before and then months later,” Colletti claimed during the July 19 episode.

Despite calling it quits after graduation, the two have stayed close friends over the years, even making headlines in August 2020 when Cavallari posted a photo of the twosome out to dinner, which the Colorado native claimed was her most liked photo on Instagram.

Cavallari even revealed at the time that the former flames shared a kiss during their reunion and that her ex Jay Cutler didn’t want her keeping in touch with Colletti while they were married. The Uncommon Beauty founder and the former NFL player, 39, split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6.

Colletti, for his part, dated Hayden Panettiere for two years but split in 2008. He moved on with Chelsea Kane and the two were together from 2011 to 2013 before calling it quits.

