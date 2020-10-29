Could she find his perfect match? Kristin Cavallari wouldn’t say no to setting up ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti if she found the right girl.

“I never have [tried], but I don’t have a ton of single girls in my life,” the Uncommon James founder, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 27, while promoting her new True Comfort cookbook. “You know, it seems as though I’m on the opposite end of all my friends right now, so there’s never really been an opportunity. But I would if I met someone that I thought he would be really into.”

Cavallari dated Colletti, 34, while they were in high school together during seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach, which aired between 2004 and 2005. In August, four months after she split from estranged husband Jay Cutler, the Very Cavallari alum and Colletti broke the internet when they reunited for a cozy Instagram pic. “2004 or 2020?!” Cavallari teased with her arms wrapped around her former flame.

Though reality TV fans hoped the nostalgic moment would lead to a romantic reunion between the former MTV stars, Cavallari is perfectly fine being just friends.

“I mean, I knew that like some people would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, so exciting!’ But I had no idea to what extent. I still think it’s pretty funny,” she told Us of the response to her photo with the One Tree Hill alum, which quickly became her most liked picture on Instagram. “I also think it’s really cool that people are still so invested in it and it really brought people back to that time in their lives. … It’s kind of hard to believe, so the fact that people are still so invested in Stephen and I and you know, our relationship, it’s sweet. It’s very sweet and I love Stephen. We had a good time and it’s all good.”

Earlier this month, Cavallari and Colletti teamed up once more for a long-awaited Laguna Beach cast reunion. Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Loren Polster, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Christina Sinclair and Morgan Smith also joined in virtually to reminisce on the good old days.

“I wasn’t nervous. I was just excited,” Cavallari gushed. “We hadn’t been all together like that since high school and so it was kind of a trip and it was really good to see everybody. I’m really happy that we did it.”

In the wake of her split from Cutler, 37, Cavallari has been working hard to keep a positive outlook. The Balancing in Heels author and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 after three years of dating. They share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. Though Cavallari’s moods have been “up and down” since ending her marriage, she’s been “feeling really good” overall.

“I have found the adjustment to be pretty smooth,” she told Us. “I mean, there’s good days and bad days, but I’m feeling really good right now. I’m feeling really happy and really free and that’s a nice feeling.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane