Laguna Beach alum Alex Hooser would be totally on board if her former costars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti decided to rekindle their romance.

Hooser was asked about the exes’ recent Instagram selfie while talking about the popular MTV reality show on “The Gay & The Girl” podcast on Thursday, September 24.

“I love that so much. It was so cute to see them together,” Hooser said of Cavallari and Colletti’s selfie, which gave fans hope of a reconciliation, before noting how she’s unsure if they’ll actually get back together. “I don’t know, I hope so. I feel like if those two came together and went to MTV and were like, ‘OK, we’re ready to do this,’ they’d be like, ‘OK, it’s on.’”

Hooser added that she “thought it was super cute that after all these years, they’re still homies and they met in Laguna, which is awesome.” While Hooser noted that she doesn’t “think they’re, like, an item or anything,” she said “who knows” what could happen.

The Mox cofounder then said she would “absolutely” like to see her former Laguna Beach castmates reconcile their romance. “I would love that. That is full circle,” the former MTV star continued, “I’m the one originally, like, when they first, I somewhat introduced Stephen to Kristin because I was friends with Stephen and I, like, gave him or her — I gave one of them each other’s number.”

Cavallari, 33, and Colletti, 34, reunited last month and snapped a cute photo with her arms wrapped around the One Tree Hill alum.

“2004 or 2020?!” the True Comfort author captioned the pic, which featured Laguna Beach, California, as the location tag.

Cavallari and Colletti’s on-and-off romance played out on the first two seasons of the series, which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2005. However, the former pair’s recent catch-up came four months after the Very Cavallari alum announced her split from estranged husband Jay Cutler.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari opened up about the tough choice she made to end her marriage. “It was not an easy decision, obviously,” she said in an interview airing on Monday, September 28. “It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.”

Cavallari and the 37-year-old NFL alum, who wed in 2013, share three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.