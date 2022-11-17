Inside Kristin Cavallari’s $5.5 Million Nashville Home: Photos

Just how she likes it. Kristin Cavallari‘s latest home is exactly what she always wanted.

“I am really thankful because this is the first house I’ve ever lived in that is exactly what I wanted aesthetically,” the Uncommon James founder, 35, told MyDomaine in the Entertaining Issue cover story, published Wednesday, November 16. “This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house.”

Shortly after Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler announced their divorce in 2020, she found the perfect home in Nashville — a three-story, five-bedroom farmhouse. “I walked in and knew immediately that it was my house,” she said.

Cavallari — who shares children Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7 with Cutler, 49 — started an 18-month renovation. “I did a lot of work,” she explained. “I completely gutted the kitchen, finished the basement, redid a lot of the bathrooms and added on to my closet.”

She put in a pool and had a glass greenhouse built on the 28-acre property. There are apple trees, blackberry, blueberry and strawberry bushes in addition to the vegetable garden with carrots, zucchini and cherry tomatoes. The cookbook author is thrilled to have a chicken coop and beehives too.

The kids can play outside, riding go-carts around the expansive property. When they aren’t soaking up the fresh air, they have the second floor, which contains their bedrooms as well as a playroom (complete with built-in bunkbeds), craft room and game room. “Sometimes it looks like a bomb went off when I go up there,” the Very Cavallari alum admitted to MyDomaine. “But for the most part, my feeling is: keep the chaos upstairs and everyone’s happy.”

The True Comfort writer signed a contract to buy the Franklin, Tennessee, home — which was listed for $5.5 million — the day after she and Cutler announced their split after seven years of marriage. Cavallari officially revealed that she moved into a new space two months later.

“Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote via Instagram in June 2020. “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”

More than one year later, Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly about the key to coparenting with an ex. “I think the most important thing — and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be,” she explained in August 2021.

The “Back to the Beach” podcast cohost added that she and the former professional football player, “always just put the kids first.”

