A group effort. Kristin Cavallari offered a behind-the-scenes look at how her kids contributed to her upcoming cookbook, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking.

The reality star, 36, took to social media on Sunday, April 9, to answer some burning questions about the new project.

After one follower asked how many ideas came from her children, Cavallari wrote via her Instagram Story, “A lot actually! Mostly my little Jaxy. The oatmeal cream pies were ALL him. I give them lots of shout outs in the footnotes when they inspired a recipe or actually had the idea.”

The Uncommon James founder, who shares kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, with Jay Cutler, noted that her little ones tried each of the creations in the book.

“Most are (my) kid approved. My kids were the taste testers and they give very honest feedback,” she wrote, adding that the “mac-n-cheese” recipe was their favorite. “It actually might be mine too.”

Cavallari, who released her first cookbook in 2018, previously discussed the personal inspiration behind her recipes. “These books are such a passionate project of mine and True Comfort is by far the one I’m most proud of,” she wrote via Instagram in 2020 while promoting her second cookbook. “I believe that most people are like me. We know nothing beats comfort food — that’s where the heart is.”

The jewelry designer first became a mother when she and Cutler, 39, welcomed their eldest son in 2012. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, announced their decision to end their marriage after nearly seven years.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they wrote in a joint statement in April 2020.

Cutler revealed in June 2022 that the twosome reached a settlement. That same month, Cavallari stood by her decision to part ways with the retired quarterback. “The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” the TV personality, who has sparked romance rumors with Jeff Dye, Chase Rice and Tyler Cameron post-split, explained during an interview on “The School of Greatness” podcast.

At the time, Cavallari praised her children for the lessons they taught her amid the major life change, adding, “My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself. I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing.”

Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking will be available on Tuesday, April 11.