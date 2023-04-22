Kid-friendly. With three little ones, Kristin Cavallari knows how to cook healthy recipes for picky children.

“My first book, Balancing in Heels, had green banana muffins, which has always been a fan favorite, so I wanted to do another fun muffin,” the Uncommon James, 36, founder exclusively tells Us Weekly.

When it came time to begin working on her third cookbook, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, which hit shelves earlier this month, Cavallari knew that her blue blueberry muffins had to be included. “My daughter, Saylor, loves blueberries, so she inspired these,” the Laguna Beach alum adds.

In addition to her 7-year-old little girl, Cavallari shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The baked goods — which get their color from spirulina (a superfood!) — are “often” on her household’s menu.

“They’re easy to grab and go and packed with nutrients,” she explains. “Kids think they’re fun because they’re blue and love them because they have a ton of flavor.”

Ease and speed are what Cavallari looked for while making her latest compilation of recipes. In the introduction of Truly Simple, published by Rodale Books, the Colorado native explains that she’s showing everyone her “real life” routine.

“This cookbook is all about those busy weekdays, running from one thing to the next while still wanting a delicious, healthy meal on the table for the fam,” she writes. “But more, I’m up for letting everyone see the real me. I’m excited at the thought of sharing my weekday meals — the food I make with my kids, nothing fancy, nothing too hard or complicated — with everyone.”

Blue Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups plus 2 tbsp oat flour

3 tsp blue spirulina

1½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 cup pure maple syrup

½ cup nut milk of choice

3 large eggs

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ cup virgin coconut oil, melted

1 cup fresh blueberries

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a muffin tin with liners.

2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, spirulina, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the maple syrup, nut milk, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla and coconut oil until smooth. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well. Fold in the blueberries until just combined.

4. Pour the batter into the muffin tin, filling each cup about two-thirds of the way. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. The muffins will keep well in an airtight container on the counter for up to four days or in the fridge for up to seven days.

Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking is available everywhere books are sold.