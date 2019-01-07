Kristin Cavallari is a total boss! The Hills alum has three young children and she continues to grow her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

“It can be hard at times to be honest,” Cavallari told Us Weekly and other reporters at Art of Elysium’s Heaven Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 5. The 31-year-old noted that she and her NFL player husband, Jay Cutler, work as a team.

“I couldn’t do it without Jay as cliche and annoying as that probably is, it’s very true,” the Very Cavallari star said. “I mean, he’s home with my kids right now. He’s been doing a lot of the pickups at school.”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2013, are parents of Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 3.

In a July episode of Cavallari’s E! reality show, the Miami Dolphins quarterback contemplated retirement. When Cavallari asked, “So, do you think you’re 100 percent done with football?” the athlete replied, “I mean — I can’t say 100. Probably.”

The former Chicago Bears player explained he wanted more time with his family. “You have to realize how many I’ve had to make over the eight football seasons we’ve been together,” he told Cavallari.

In November, Cavallari told Us Weekly she appreciates having Cutler around while he decides what he wants to do next. “He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out,” the designer mused. “We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ‘cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids, and he’s able to pick them up from school if I can’t, all that stuff. So it’s been really nice.”

Season 2 of Very Cavallari will premiere in March.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

