Kristin Cavallari is emotional over her 12-year-old son Camden’s foray into football.

“I was a wreck the night before. I was crying to him, and I didn’t want to. I think with kids, I want to show emotion, obviously, but I also don’t want him to have to worry about me,” Cavallari, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with KIND Snacks. “I was shedding tears, but I was trying to hold them back.”

Cavallari admitted to Us that her biggest worry was Camden getting hurt on the field.

“It’s nerve-racking, but he didn’t get hit,” she continued. “He played really well for his first game last week. It was really fun, and he is loving it. He’s so excited, and so it’s going to be a fun season.”

The Laguna Beach alum shares Camden — along with son Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler, a former NFL star. She made headlines earlier this month when posting a photo of herself hugging Camden after his first football game as the “starting quarterback,” which Cavallari told Us is “a big deal.”

While Cavallari was initially worried about Camden following in his dad’s footsteps, she admitted to Us that she’s “excited” for the rest of his first season on the field. The Uncommon James founder has been experiencing a lot of firsts with her eldest son, especially as he starts middle school.

“It’s crazy. He is in middle school now and I see the difference. I see it even in just a week,” she explained to Us. “I’m like, ‘What happened to my sweet little baby?’ He’s still so sweet, but he’s the cool guy now. It’s just that whole attitude. It’s real.”

She added: “I think he is loving himself at the moment.”

With the back to school season in full swing, Cavallari teamed up with KIND Snacks to make her transition from summer to fall a little easier.

“All my kids were sleeping in this summer, I was sleeping in. It was really nice,” she explained to Us. “I think my kids are at good ages now where I’m putting a little bit more responsibility on them, so I no longer am plugging in their laptops for them at night for school or making sure their homework folders are in their backpacks.”

One part of their daily responsibilities includes “grabbing their own snacks for school” — which is where KIND comes in.

“I’ve always been a fan of KIND, my kids have always been fans of KIND,” Cavallari shared with Us. “They have these new kid bars, the soft baked chewy bars. They’re school friendly.”

These snacks allow Cavallari to have “peace of mind” when sending her three kids to school each day. “It’s just one less thing I have to worry about, which is awesome,” she said.

