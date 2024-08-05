Jay Cutler is saying goodbye to the Nashville home he shared with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari.

The former NFL player, 41, sold his house in an all-cash sale on Wednesday, July 31, for $7.9 million, according to a report from TMZ. Cutler previously listed the home for $11 million in 2023.

Cutler and Cavallari’s former home boasts over 10,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a gym, sauna, pool and pool house, and sits on 45 acres of land. The former couple originally purchased the home in 2018 for $4.23 million, and later expanded their property, purchasing an additional 35 acres for just over $1 million.

Cutler isn’t the only one looking for a fresh start in a new home, though.

In June, Cavallari, 37, listed her Nashville estate for $11 million — a cool $8 million over the purchase price. The Laguna Beach alum purchased the four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom modern farmhouse located just outside of Nashville for just $3 million in 2020.

The three-story property sits on 28 acres of private land and features more than 6,700 square feet of living space, including a remodeled kitchen, living room with custom built-ins and a basement “wellness retreat” with a gym and sauna. A pool, chicken coop, garden and screened-in patio round out the outdoor features.

While speaking to My Domaine about her home in 2022, Cavallari opened up about making a life for herself in Tennessee and why raising her three kids in the country is important to her. (The Hills alum shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with Cutler.)

“I feel very lucky,” she explained. “They are outside playing all day; it’s almost like an old-school way of raising kids. To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy. Plus, teaching your kids life skills like that is neat. For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up — and very different than how I grew up.”

Cutler and Cavallari met in 2010 and got engaged in 2011; however, the duo called off their engagement after three months, later reconciling. They wed in 2013 and announced their split in 2020. They finalized their divorce in 2022. She has since moved on with TikTok star Mark Estes.

While answering fan questions on a November 2023 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari revealed that despite the ups and downs of her and Cutler’s relationship, she doesn’t regret getting married at a young age.

“As cliche as it is, I really think everything I’ve gone through has made me who I am,” Cavallari said. “And I mean, getting married, obviously it got me my three kids, but it got me to Franklin, Tennessee. It ultimately led me to launch Uncommon James because I was living in Chicago and really needed something to do. And I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I’m the most proud of professionally.”