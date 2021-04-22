Kylie Jenner Is ‘the Greatest Mother of All Time,’ Pal Harry Hudson Says

Stamp of approval! When it comes to parenting, Kylie Jenner is the best there is, according to her friend Harry Hudson.

“She’s the greatest mother of all time,” the singer, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 21, while promoting “Take My Time,” his latest single. “It’s beautiful to see.”

The New Jersey native called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, “one of the realest people” he knows, adding, “She will just do anything for any of her friends and do it with the most love and the most selflessness.”

The makeup mogul became a mom in February 2018 when she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi, now 3. The Kylie Cosmetics creator kept her pregnancy under wraps, only reflecting on it after the little one’s arrival.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the E! personality captioned her YouTube reveal at the time. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this. I could burst!”

The Kylie Skin creator explained that chose to keep her pregnancy a secret so she could “prepare for [the] role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way.”

Since Stormi’s birth, the Los Angeles native has been open with her fans about motherhood. “I’m trying to love myself more [as a mom],” Jenner told Vogue Australia in August 2018. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her.”

Over the years, the Life of Kylie alum has also shared photos of many of her friends spending time with her toddler, from Yris Palmer to Anastasia Karanikolaou.

As for Hudson, the songwriter has been working with Jenner on a “Hey, I’m Here For You Teen Lounge” inspired by his album and funded by the businesswoman. Jenner donated $500,000 to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to help kickstart the project.

With reporting by Diana Cooper