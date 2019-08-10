



The best present of all! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, sang “Happy Birthday” to her mama in a cute video as the makeup mogul celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, August 10.

“My babyyyy,” Jenner captioned the post along with heart-eye emojis and pink hearts on Instagram. In the clip, the 18-month-old wears a white dress with a tulle overlay that complements her mom’s feathery white dress as she sits on Jenner’s lap. As her mom begins singing, Stomi joins in, smiling at the camera and singing “Happy Birthday, Mommy” as Jenner gives her a cuddle.

“My heart!!!!!!” Hailey Baldwin commented on the post.

Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter are celebrating her birthday on a luxury yacht in Italy along with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, and some of Kylie’s closest friends.

Earlier in the day, the Astroworld rapper, 28, surprised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with a diamond necklace featuring her signature Kylie Cosmetics lips logo as well as a 6-foot-tall floral arrangement spelling out her age.

Kris, 63, wished her youngest daughter a happy birthday earlier on Saturday, sharing a series of photos of Kylie through the years on Instagram and writing, “I can’t believe you are 22…It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know.”

Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, also congratulated her “little baby,” but accidentally posted a pic with Kendall Jenner instead of Kylie before deleting it. The 69-year-old replaced the image with two pics of herself with Kendall and Kylie when they were younger.

Kim Kardashian shared a picture with Kylie on Instagram and praised her youngest sister as “a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe.”

“You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, added. “You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen ‘music video’ you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you.”

