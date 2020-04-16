Sharing her story. Lake Bell and Scott Campbell’s 5-year-old daughter, Nova, has been diagnosed with epilepsy.

“My daughter has epilepsy,” the actress, 41, captioned a Wednesday, April 15, Instagram photo of Nova. “It’s taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse its existence. I also didn’t know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers? However, in a time where we are so isolated, I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality.”

The Bless This Mess star added, “Above all, I am grateful. Grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary. Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla will conquer them. For Nova, so she doesn’t have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one.”

While the seizures are “like invaders that come on without invitation or warning,” the New York native wrote, “We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today. It’s a beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it. You are not alone.”

Many stars showed their support for the Childrens Hospital alum. “Wishing you guys so much love. You are not alone. Sending love across the quarantine,” Caterina Scorsone commented on the social media upload, while Busy Philipps left heart emojis.

Bell and Campbell, 42, welcomed their daughter in 2014. Nova became a big sister when Ozgood, 2, arrived three years later.

The Boston Legal alum detailed her youngest’s “traumatic” home birth in a July 2019 “Armchair Expert” podcast episode, saying, “He had the cord wrapped around and he was on my chest. He was not coming to. Now you’re in really f–king life and death. Your child is there and the entire room is trying to resuscitate him and they can’t. … He was hypoxic, he was without oxygen for longer than the four minutes that is associated with being OK.”

Ozgood spent 11 days in the NICU. Though Bell was told he would not “walk or talk,” the little one has already hit these milestones “early.”

“I don’t traditionally like to talk about my private life, however that was a story I felt could maybe provide community for others who are in similar situations,” Bell told Us Weekly exclusively later that same month. “I feel honored. I didn’t want to hide his story.”