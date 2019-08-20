Lara Trump Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Eric Trump





Family of four! Lara Trump and her husband, Eric Trump, welcomed their second baby.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world,” Eric tweeted late Monday, August 19. “We love you already!”

The Real News Update host, 36, announced in April that she and the businessman, 35, were expecting. The couple also share a 23-month-old son, Luke, who arrived in September 2017.

“BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can’t wait to become big brothers this August!!” the journalist captioned her pregnancy announcement on Twitter, which featured her and Eric’s dogs. “We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!”

Her husband added with a post of his own: “Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!”

Ivanka Trump commented on the social media upload, writing, “So excited for both of you as your sweet family grows.”

When Lara and the Apprentice alum’s first child arrived, they announced his birth on Twitter with a close-up shot of the infant in a hospital blanket. “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric wrote.

His wife shared a similar shot on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday, Luke! We are so blessed and proud to be your parents!!”

The pair’s latest arrival is President Donald Trump’s 10th grandchild. Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, share five children — Kai, 12, Donald III, 10, Tristan, 7, Spencer, 6, and Chloe, 5. Ivanka, 37, and her husband, Jared Kushner, welcomed daughter Arabella, 8, in 2011, and son, Joseph, 5, two years later. Their second baby boy, Theodore, 3, arrived in 2016.

