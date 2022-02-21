Twin time! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s son, Lux, and daughter Senna may have been born minutes apart, but the 8-month-olds are hitting different milestones.

“The babies are just very different,” the former Bachelor, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 18, while promoting their Lauren & Arie YouTube channel. “They have different personalities. … Our son is sort of like a little bulldozer. He’s such a boy. Our girl is, like, all smiles with her whole body. It’s really cute to see that’s already taking shape at such a young age, and I can already kind of envision the next couple of years.”

While the little ones are both sitting up, Senna recently figured out how to use a walker. “Lux has not. He just sits there and scrams still,” the Shades of Rose designer, 30, says, noting that the siblings are “neck-and-neck” in other ways.

The Virginia native explained, “Sometimes Lux will do something before and then Senna will do something before Lux. So it’s just always a competition. They’re very close.”

Luyendyk Jr. agreed, telling Us that Lux was “definitely” hitting milestones “quicker” in the first few months. “And now it seems like it’s flipped,” the Netherlands native said. “Who knows?”

The Bachelor Nation members are also the parents of daughter Alessi, 2, and the former reality stars have been “dividing attention” between the toddler and the twins.

“She was our whole world and then the babies came along, so there’s a little adjustment,” the Bachelorette alum told Us. “She would act out in the beginning, but she’s done really well. She really is a good big sister already. She’s very nurturing and sweet. We just make sure to take time for her as well and that helps.”

While the adjustment has been “less hard” than the race car driver thought it would be, he and Burnham are currently teaching Alessi to share and “some days are better than others.”

As for the parents’ transition, Burnham initially struggled with postpartum depression after welcoming Senna and Lux in June 2021.

“I did have some struggles with [that] this time around,” the former technology salesperson told Us on Friday. “I think my hormones were just so out of whack, after having the twins. They were, like, up here and then came crashing down really quickly. So it was hard for me to handle things that normally would be easy for me to handle.”

Although the feelings were “intense,” the Old Dominion University grad confirmed that she is currently in “a much better place.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.