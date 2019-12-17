



Major moment! Lauren Burnham resurrected a pair of pants from before she gave birth to her daughter, Alessi.

“Pre-pregnancy jeans,” the Bachelor alum, 28, said in her Monday, December 16, Instagram Story. “First time I’ve tried to put them on and they’ve actually fit. This is a very exciting day.”

In the social media upload, the former reality star modeled a white sweater, ripped denim and JustFab boots.

She and Arie Luyendyk Jr. welcomed their baby girl in May. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” the former Bachelor, 38, wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Two months later, the Virginia native spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her initial struggle to breast-feed her newborn. “It looks so easy, so that’s kind of what I expected going in,” the new mom told Us in July. “But it was definitely not that way. … No one told me that if you’re a first-time mom, sometimes your milk doesn’t come in right away. So I had to supplement her with formula and I was really upset about that. I didn’t give up on it, and I went to a lactation specialist when I was dealing with painful engorgement issues. She helped teach my baby how to latch properly and after that, everything’s been great.”

While the couple, who wed in January, are finding it “difficult [to] even think about having another baby” with a 6-month-old at home, they “absolutely” want to give Alessi a younger sibling one day.

“We’re thinking maybe, like, when she’s 2,” Burnham explained. “We kind of want them spread out a little bit. I just feel bad bringing another baby into the house before that because I want to spend time with her. We want her to be able to talk and understand what we’re saying first.”

She and the racecar driver have agreed on having “around three” total children.