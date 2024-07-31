Bringing Up Bates alum Lawson Bates and his wife, Tiffany Bates, welcomed son William Daniel.

Tiffany and Lawson chronicled the baby’s arrival in a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday, July 30, and titled, “Baby Bates is Here!” The clip ended with their baby’s birth and read, “To be continued …”

“I’m not crying ‘cause it hurt, [I’m crying] just ‘cause you know,” Tiffany said in the video as tears rolled down her face and Lawson wiped them away.

Days before the baby’s arrival, Lawson and Tiffany announced the name of their little one in a country-themed video. At the end of the clip posted via X, the pair held up two wood pieces that read, “William Daniel.”

The couple announced they were expecting their rainbow baby in March. “Baby Bates coming early Summer 2024 🤍,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time “God is so good and we are so grateful for our little miracle 🌈.”

Tiffany noted that she was “so scared” after learning of her pregnancy following her miscarriage. “I’m so happy but at the same time, I’m scared because I don’t want to lose this one too,” Tiffany said in a March YouTube video about her current pregnancy. “But, I know that God’s in control. … Oh my gosh, you guys. [This pregnancy test] says, ‘pregnant.’ It says, ‘pregnant!’ You guys, wow! I’m so excited but I’m very nervous.”

Tiffany shared the news with Lawson by placing a sign that read, “Baby” in their living room next to three positive pregnancy tests.

“I had no clue that [the sign] said, ‘baby,’ I was so stunned,” Lawson said. “I didn’t even catch it. I can’t believe it. I literally started looking at Tiff as she was talking and I said, ‘Wait a second, that says ‘baby.’”

Lawson and Tiffany previously suffered a miscarriage in 2023. “Our little angel baby went home to heaven,” Tiffany wrote via Instagram that December. “Our hearts have never been more broken. As we take time to grieve, we continue to praise the Lord for all His blessings, including our miracle baby. God is still good.”

She continued, “We can’t wait to hold our baby one day! We’ve read all of your comments and are so encouraged by your kindness. The stories you’ve shared with us about your personal journeys have truly touched our hearts, we are praying for you!”

Lawson and Tiffany began dating in February 2021, getting engaged eight months later. The couple exchanged vows in May 2022.

Lawson starred in the reality series Bringing Up Bates, which aired on Up TV from 2015 to 2022 and followed the daily lives of his parents, Gil and Kelly Bates, and their 19 children.