Bringing Up Bates alum Lawson Bates’ wife, Tiffany Bates, is pregnant with the couple’s first baby.

“Baby Bates coming early Summer 2024 🤍,” Lawson, 31, and Tiffany, 25, captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, March 5. “God is so good and we are so grateful for our little miracle 🌈.”

Lawson and Tiffany are currently expecting their rainbow baby. They previously suffered a miscarriage in 2023.

“I was so scared. I’m so happy but at the same time, I’m scared because I don’t want to lose this one too,” Tiffany tearfully said in a Tuesday YouTube video about her current pregnancy. “But, I know that God’s in control. … Oh my gosh, you guys. [This pregnancy test] says, ‘pregnant.’ It says, ‘pregnant!’ You guys, wow! I’m so excited but I’m very nervous.”

In her YouTube video, Tiffany noted that she is “very early pregnant.”

Tiffany shared the pregnancy news with Lawson by placing a rustic-inspired “Baby” sign in their living room next to three positive pregnancy tests.

“I had no clue that [the sign] said, ‘baby,’ I was so stunned,” Lawson quipped. “I didn’t even catch it. I can’t believe it. I literally started looking at Tiff as she was talking and I said, ‘Wait a second, that says ‘baby.’”

He continued, “I’m still in the twilight zone. Last time it felt like it wasn’t even real and it feels that same way again. I can’t process that it’s happening. It’s almost like when I was standing on the back of the boat with the pastor and I’m like, ‘This is it. I’m getting married. I can’t believe this.’”

Lawson, who is the fourth eldest child of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, started dating Tiffany in February 2021. They got engaged eight months later in October 2021, less than one year before they wed in May 2022.

After nearly one year of marriage, Tiffany found out she was expecting. She suffered a pregnancy loss with daughter Hope in September 2023.

“Our little angel baby went home to heaven,” Tiffany wrote via Instagram the following December. “Our hearts have never been more broken. As we take time to grieve, we continue to praise the Lord for all His blessings, including our miracle baby. God is still good.”

She added at the time, “We can’t wait to hold our baby one day! We’ve read all of your comments and are so encouraged by your kindness. The stories you’ve shared with us about your personal journeys have truly touched our hearts, we are praying for you!”