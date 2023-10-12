Lenny Kravitz gave Alex Rodriguez’s 18-year-old daughter Natasha a white piano for her 4th birthday and she’s still playing the instrument after all these years.

“So Natasha was 4 and I asked her what she wanted for her birthday and she said, ‘I want a white piano.’ A white piano? Gosh, where am I going to find you a white piano?” Natasha’s mom and Rodriguez’s ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, said in a YouTube video with TOGETHXR posted on Wednesday, October 11. “Her father and I had a close family friend, which I’m sure you know, Lenny Kravitz. I was speaking to him and I said ‘I need a white piano.’”

While Scurtis, 50, asked Kravitz, 59, about where she could purchase the very specific gift, the musician confessed that he actually had a white piano “in storage” and she could “have it” — all they needed to do was have it shipped to their house.

“So I called her father and I said, ‘Lenny has a white piano. He’s going to give it to us. You need to ship it from California,’” Scurtis recalled. “So her dad did and it’s the piano she plays on now.”

The video then cut to a clip of Natasha, 18, playing the white piano and singing.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’m able to kind of accompany myself singing and playing piano is just a little escape for me,” Natasha shared in the video. “It’s something that’s equally disciplined and creative and there’s a lot of freedom in that for me.”

Natasha is currently studying musical theater at the University of Michigan and is the first in her family to “take a career path in the arts.” While Rodriguez is best known for being a record-setting baseball player, Natasha credits her dad’s strong work ethic for inspiring her. (In addition to Natasha, Rodriguez, 48, and Scurtis also share daughter Ella, 15.)

“But even in life, if someone is giving me advice and it’s a little tough, I see that as them wanting the best for me. And my dad has kind of raised me that way,” she admitted at the time. “We are super similar in the way that we both think discipline is love. I see that as true love and we have that in common.”

Before heading off to college, Rodrguez exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about how excited he was for his daughter to pursue her passion but had one request for her when it came to her studies.

“My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college and I’m always saying, like, ‘You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you’re taking your business classes at Michigan; they have a great business school,’” Rodriguez told Us in August. “And that was [the] deal.”