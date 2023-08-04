Alex Rodriguez Says Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Is His Best Friend

Despite calling it quits more than a decade ago, Alex Rodriguez still shares a strong bond with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“We all need Cynthia. … That’s one of the things I’m probably most proud of in my entire life. Forget the home runs [and] the championship, Like to be able to coparent [with her] and Cynthia being my best friend,” Rodriguez, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, August 4, while promoting his partnership with OraPharma to raise awareness for gum disease. “She does such a beautiful job of mothering.”

Rodriguez told Us that he is the “luckiest man” to have Scurtis, 50, in his life. The pair — who were married from 2002 to 2008 — share daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15. Despite the duo’s split, Rodriguez and Scurtis have remained on friendly terms as they raise their girls.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Rodriguez gushed of his dynamic with his ex-wife. “I think we always put the kids first and as we both get older, our gratitude grows tremendously.”

After his divorce from Scurtis, Rodriguez had a series of high-profile romances including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson and others. In October 2022, Us confirmed that Rodriguez moved on with fitness expert Jaclyn “Jac” Cordeiro. Two months later, the couple went Instagram official in a holiday photo that featured the athlete’s daughters.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez captioned the post, adding,

“#newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful.”

After almost a year together, Rodriguez and Cordeiro are still going strong.

“I always say that you hang out with good people and you start to move into the direction as the right people you surround yourself with,” he told Us.

One thing Rodriguez and Cordeiro have bonded over their passion for working out, the former baseball player teased that he’s not as athletic as his partner. “One-half of us is [fit], I don’t know about me,” he joked.

While things are going well in his family and love life, Rodriguez faced a health scare earlier this year. In May, he revealed he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease. Rodriguez told Us that he was “shocked” to learn about his condition during a “regular visit” to his dentist. He was even more surprised to learn that gum disease was “prevalent” in the Latino community.

“I’m not someone that looks forward to going to the dentist, but I think what I learned is [that] it’s something that’s a must,” he explained to Us while bringing awareness to the dental disease through his ambassadorship with OraPharma. “All of us should take [gum disease] more seriously. Just make sure you visit [your dentist] and check yourself out.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi