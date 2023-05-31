Getting candid about health. Alex Rodriguez revealed that he has recently been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease.

Despite flashing a shiny, white smile on the Wednesday, May 31, episode of CBS Mornings, the former MLB star, 47, noted that “looks can be deceiving.” According to the CDC, almost half of American adults over the age of 30 have some form of gum disease, and it becomes more common in people over the age of 65.

“I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease,” A-Rod, who was on the show spread awareness about the medical condition, continued. “And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease. … So, it’s important for all the viewers watching, all Americans, all folks, go out there and take care of your teeth.”

The diagnosis hits home for the former New York Yankees player as the late baseball star Tony Gwynn — whom he called “one of the great, great icons of baseball” — died at the age of 54 from mouth cancer in 2014. Like many baseball players, Gwynn was a user of chewing tobacco, which may have led to his cancer struggles.

A-Rod noted that he’s “not sure whether” chewing tobacco could be linked to gum disease, claiming that he’s never used it himself. “I did a lot of sunflower seeds,” he added. “But anyways, viewers at home, it’s always better to be safe. Go see your local dentist.”

The former athlete’s appearance comes not long after he reunited with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for their eldest daughter Natasha’s high school graduation. “I’m crushed. I’m so excited, but then heartbroken. I mean, it goes by so fast,” he told CBS Mornings of his 18-year-old daughter’s academic achievement. He and Scurtis, 50 — who were married from 2002 to 2008 — also share daughter Ella, 15.

He went on to reveal that he penned a heartfelt letter to his firstborn in honor of her graduation. “I couldn’t finish the letter because I started breaking down,” Rodriguez shared. “It was at my house. We had a bunch of my family over. And I basically said, ‘You know, I’m supposed to be your role model, and here you are at 18 and you’re my role model.’ And [I’m] just so proud of her, and she’s going to do theater.”

Last month, Natasha announced via Instagram that she will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall. “I still can’t believe this is a real opportunity I’ve been given, and it’s an absolute dream come true!!!,” she captioned pics of herself posing with balloons in the school’s colors, blue and yellow.

Rodriguez — who has been dating JacFit founder Jaclyn Cordeiro since October 2022 — congratulated her in the post’s comments section, writing, “So proud of you Tashi ❤️❤️❤️.”