On to the next chapter! Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, came together for their daughter Natasha’s high school graduation.

“Yesterday was bittersweet,” the former New York Yankees player, 47, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, May 20. “Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself.”

Rodriguez gave fans a glimpse of the blended family’s celebration — which included Scurtis, 50, and her husband, Angel Nicolas — and shared throwback snaps of Natasha from her childhood.

“As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years,” he gushed. “As your father, I’m supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you’ve been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy 💙.”

Natasha responded to her father’s supportive message in the comments section, writing, “Thank you Daddy 💙.”

The retired MLB athlete posed with his daughter in front of a massive balloon arch, some of which were decorated with the University of Michigan crest. Other gold balloons spelled out U Mich at the backyard bash.

Along with Natasha, Rodriguez and Scurtis share 15-year-old daughter Ella. The former couple exchanged vows in 2002. Scurtis filed for divorce six years later, accusing her then-husband of “emotional abandonment.” The shortstop responded in court docs of his own, claiming the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” They reached a settlement in September 2008.

Rodriguez was later engaged to Jennifer Lopez from March 2019 to April 2021. In the wake of the pair’s split, the New York native turned to Scurtis for support.

“Alex and his ex are just good friends and work well at coparenting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 after the exes were spotted getting lunch. “He has a lot of respect for her husband and they’ve gotten closer as friends. Cynthia and Alex’s relationship started off very messy, but they’ve certainly got closer in the past year or so.”

A second insider hinted that Scurtis “wasn’t the biggest fan” of Lopez, 53, and began “spending more time” with Rodriguez with the Hustlers actress “out of the picture.” The source told Us: “It makes the girls happy too to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”

The twosome have since celebrated several holidays together. Ahead of his split from Lopez, the Shark Tank alum opened up about how he and his ex-wife navigated coparenting.

“We positioned what could be perceived as a negative into a positive, by saying to the girls, ‘Look, now you don’t have one house, you have two houses,'” he said on the “Raising the Bar” podcast in January 2021. “‘You don’t have two parents, you have four parents. Lucky you, the more the merrier.'”

He went on to call the Floria native a “great mom” and praised Nicolas, with whom he become “very friendly.” Rodriguez added: “He’s wonderful with my girls.”