Better safe than sorry. Liam Payne opened up about missing his and Cheryl Cole’s 3-year-old son, Bear, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening,” the former One Direction member, 27, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 5, calling quarantine “a difficult time for any parent.”

The singer’s Instagram caption clarified quotes from his Tings cover story, published on Thursday, November 5. “[Lockdown] is the longest I haven’t seen [Bear] in his life,” Payne told the magazine. “But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.”

The English star went on to call his toddler “a quiet and chill child,” adding, “He doesn’t worry about things too much.”

The “hardest” part of being away from Bear was missing the little one’s birthday in March, Payne said on Good Morning Britain at the time. He explained that he made the “tough call” to miss the celebration due to his possible exposure to COVID-19 while living in London.

Cole, 37, agreed that was “the best option,” the “Familiar” singer explained at the time. “I am out here in the city, I had been exposed to so many things before his birthday and we were still finding out more information about this thing. It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time, which was horrible, and missing out on it wasn’t great.”

He and the dancer welcomed their baby boy in March 2017, one year ahead of their split. When it comes to coparenting, Cole told Telegraph in April 2019 that Payne is “the strict one.”

The “Let You” singer said, “[Liam is] much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have.”