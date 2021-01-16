On the mend. Liv Tyler was finally able to reunite with her children two weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress, 43, confirmed the news by sharing a sweet snap on Instagram on Friday, January 15, showing her snuggling her two youngest children, Sailor, 5, and Lula, 4, while wearing a mask.

“Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks,” she wrote. “I’m such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and I feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.”

Tyler tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve, according to her Instagram caption. “S–t, I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others.” She said the coronavirus “took me down,” adding, “it comes on fast, like a locomotive.” On top of her difficult symptoms, the Lord of the Rings actress said, “I missed my babies beyond” while she was isolated.

She recalled, “They sent me little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for.” Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, has made a full recovery but said she was “floored” for 10 of the 14 days.

While the Harlots alum tested positive for COVID-19, fiancé Dave Gardner and their two children, Sailor and Lula tested negative. (The Leftovers alum also shares a 16-year-old son, Milo, with ex-husband Royston Langdon.)

She sent a heartfelt message to anyone else battling the coronavirus, as well as the frontline workers fighting it.

“I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected [sic] and suffering from this,” she wrote on Instagram. “Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am humbled and filled with gratitude to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering.”

News of her diagnosis comes four months after Variety reported that Liv left the Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star amid fears about traveling from her home in England to the United States to film the show amid the pandemic. Before her departure, she played paramedic Michelle Blake, appearing in the first season of the popular series.

Tim Minear, the show’s cocreator, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Liv’s role would not be recast. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return,” he said.