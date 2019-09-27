



There she is! Luis D. Ortiz shared the first photo of his daughter six months after her birth on Thursday, September 26.

“This is my daughter Leela Daniel Singh-Ortiz,” the Million Dollar Listing New York star, 32, captioned a black-and-white shot of the little one on Instagram. “She was born on March 8, 2019, in New York City and ever since then, everything has become incredibly purposeful. I made a very special film about the day she was born.”

In the YouTube video, the reality star shared footage from the day his bundle of joy arrived. Leela’s mother, Nikita Singh, who he plans to coparent with, gave birth “completely natural[ly]” without an epidural.

Ortiz held Singh’s hand and reminded her to breathe during the birth. “My life, my world, froze,” the new dad said of the moment his infant arrived. “Right then and there, every single problem I was facing in my life that seemed so big to me, felt so small. Felt like they never mattered, like they never happened.”

The Bravo personality added, “I am going to love this baby like there is no tomorrow and I am going to be in this baby’s life and going to be a source of support and enhancement for this baby. That’s all I know and that’s all that’s needed. I will adapt day by day, one day at a time, to whatever’s necessary, whatever’s required, and whatever I need to be there for.”

The real estate agent revealed last month that he was going to have a baby. “I’m having a kid. I’m having a baby girl,” the MDLNY star said during an August confessional on the Bravo show.

Three other cast members have become fathers in recent years. Us Weekly broke the news in June that Steve Gold’s girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, gave birth to their daughter, Rose. Four months earlier, Ryan Serhant and his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, also welcomed a girl. Fredrik Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan’s twins arrived via surrogate in 2017.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!