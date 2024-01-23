Nearly 20,000 fans helped Madonna celebrate the 18th birthday of her daughter Mercy.

The Material Girl, 65, brought her dancers on stage to join her and Mercy, who was playing piano, during a show on Monday, January 22, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Madonna led her troupe in singing Happy Birthday, and the entire audience joined in for the joyous occasion.

Mercy shouted “Oh my God” as the sold out crowd sang. “Thank you to the people,” Madonna said, before telling her daughter, “Stand up, stand up, beautiful girl. Look at this queen. That’s what a beautiful queen looks like,” she added.

Her daughter was then handed a cupcake with a lit candle as her mother said she’s “gotta make a wish.” Mercy closed her eyes, then blew out the candle as the crowd cheered.

Madonna was holding a drink and asked Mercy, “Do you want a sip?”

She then jokingly added, “Oh no, 18’s not the drinking age here.”

As Mercy glowed while appreciating the special moment, she told the audience, “I love you all!” Madonna then hugged her and added, “That’s my girl.”

Madonna also paid tribute to Mercy with a slide show and loving message via Instagram on Monday.

The video featured Mercy playing the piano and included numerous photos of her throughout the years, including a shot of Beyoncé kissing her.

“Beautiful Chifundo James! you’re 18 yrs [sic] old today!! Beautiful Mercy James. You’re already a young woman! Beautiful African Queen!! You Surprised all of us!,” Madonna wrote.

“That hand that was once frozen in your mouth as a child — now makes magic happen when you play the piano,” she continued. “To hear you play Chopin every night in my show with such confidence is such a thrill to see you unfold from A Chrysalis to a Butterfly. Beautiful Chifundo James Nothing gives me greater pleasure than to watch you grow. You really are A wonder.”

The “Express Yourself” singer has previously celebrated Mercy’s birthday in a special way. Last year, for Mercy’s 17th birthday, they enjoyed two separate family dinners. For her 16th birthday in 2022, they enjoyed a day at the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia, California.

Chifundo “Mercy” James was born in Malawi, South Africa. In May 2009, Madonna attempted to adopt her from an orphanage, but her application was initially rejected by the judge.

“She informed me, as a divorced woman, that I was not fit to raise children and that Mercy was better off growing up in an orphanage,” she said when she opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the first pediatric surgery and intensive care center in Malawi in 2017, according to People.

Madonna had successfully adopted son David Banda in 2006 in Malawi when she was married to Guy Ritchie.

She hired a team of lawyers and took her case to adopt Mercy to the Supreme Court of Malawi. Her application was eventually accepted.

“I fought for Mercy, and I won. It wasn’t easy,” Madonna continued. “So I’m here to say never, ever give up on your dreams. Never stop fighting for what you believe in. And finally: Love conquers all.”