Madonna lived up to the lyrics of her 1983 hit “Holiday” as she “took some time to celebrate” New Year’s Eve with her family.

“The Material Girl” singer 65, rang in 2024 with her six children, Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere. Madonna posted a slideshow of their celebration via Instagram on Monday, January 1

She began the carousel solo in a black leather corset, followed by her and son Rocco cruising on the ocean. In another shot, Lourdes appeared solo on the boat. Madonna also appeared in photos with each of her kids wearing a blue “Happy New Year” tiara.

She also snapped a pic with fashion designer and pal Stella McCartney.

The slideshow ended with a photo of Madonna wearing sunglasses and lying down with her left hand on her chest, seemingly exhausted from the celebration.

In the caption, she referenced the 1988 song “Good Life” by techno group Inner City, writing, “Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go— It’s A Good Life……….Happy 2024 !! 🎉🥳💕.”

Madonna took a brief break from The Celebration Tour, which kicked off in October in London. The tour will resume January 8 in Boston. After three more months performing in the United States and Canada, the tour will wrap up with five shows in Mexico City beginning April 20.

The tour was originally scheduled to begin in July 2023, however, the start was postponed after the singer was hospitalized.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram at the time.

After spending a few days in the intensive care unit, Madonna was released.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she penned via Instagram at the time. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

She added that the support of her kids was the key to her recovery.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos with Lourdes and son David in July 2023. “As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

When the tour kicked off in London, Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella and Estere all joined their mother on stage. Despite their support, they were concerned that she might overwork herself following her illness, according to an insider.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”