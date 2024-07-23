Your account
Madonna Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 11-Year-Old Twins Stella and Estere at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Premiere

By
Estere, Madonna, and Stella. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonna and her 11-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere had a very glitzy movie night.

The singer made a rare red carpet appearance with two of her six children on Monday, July 22, at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Madonna, 65, dressed in all black and sported black shades while Stella and Estere looked stylish in oversized sports jerseys. Estere combined her white Everlast jersey with baggy maroon-colored shorts, while Stella wore baggy jeans and a baseball cap with a scarf wrapped around it.

The trio even posed for photos with the leading men of the night, Deadpool & Wolverine costars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Madonna was also pictured posing with the film’s director, Shawn Levy.

Proud mother of six Madonna adopted Stella and Estere from Malawi at age 5 in February 2017. Madonna is also mom to Lourdes, 27, whom she shares with her ex Carlos Leon, Rocco, 23, whose father is director Guy Ritchie, David and Mercy, both 18 and adopted from Malawi.

Estere, Ryan Reynolds, Madonna, Stella and Hugh Jackman. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“It’s like they were always here,” Madonna told People in September 2017. “It didn’t take long for them to get acclimated.”

“And they’ve learned, in time, that I’m their mother and nothing is going to change that,” she added.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

The “Like a Virgin” singer’s son, David, sparked concern recently after he said he didn’t have enough money for food. “It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging,” he said via Instagram Live on Saturday, July 20. “It’s fun to be young.”

A day later, David clarified his comments, telling his followers, “Please stop worrying, everything is good.”

“To all of those concerned. My mother is very supportive of me,” he added via Instagram on Sunday, July 21. “She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living on the streets, starving!”

According to Page Six, David recently moved out of Madonna’s multi-million dollar mansion on New York City’s Upper East Side to move in with his girlfriend Maria Atuesta in the Bronx.

